81°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: China has already taken a side

Michael O. Kreps Las Vegas
March 26, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each o ...
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each other during their meeting in Beijing, Feb. 4, 2022. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

Contrary to the headline on the March 19 Review-Journal front page, China has indeed taken a side in this war. It has clearly sided with Russia. Chinese President Xi told President Joe Biden during a recent meeting that it was the United States that escalated the situation. He told Mr. Biden of a phrase from a Song Dynasty Buddhist teaching, which made his country’s position clear who’s to blame: “Let he who tied the bell on the tiger take it off.”

One does not have to be a rocket scientist to understand that Xi stands firmly with Putin and sides with Russia’s invasion. He has stated on the world stage that China and Russia are allies in the world. Why can’t our leaders understand this?

MOST READ
1
Lawsuit claims ex-UFC fighter attacked couple ‘without provocation’
Lawsuit claims ex-UFC fighter attacked couple ‘without provocation’
2
Teacher who flagged alleged strip searches put on leave, given more violations
Teacher who flagged alleged strip searches put on leave, given more violations
3
Woman shot, killed during attempted robbery at Las Vegas home
Woman shot, killed during attempted robbery at Las Vegas home
4
Motorcycle rider killed in Summerlin crash
Motorcycle rider killed in Summerlin crash
5
3 European flights to relaunch at Las Vegas airport
3 European flights to relaunch at Las Vegas airport
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
LETTER: Still crazy after all these years
Forrest Henry North Las Vegas

I have to disagree with Steve Sebelius’ March 20 commentary in which he asked if Nevada is losing it’s edge when it comes to crazy. It’s not.

The Las Vegas Strip (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: A very bad idea
Manny Ceballos Las Vegas

Ballpark on the Strip would be a traffic nightmare.