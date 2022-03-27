LETTER: China has already taken a side

China has indeed taken a side in this war. It has clearly sided with Russia.

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each other during their meeting in Beijing, Feb. 4, 2022. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

Contrary to the headline on the March 19 Review-Journal front page, China has indeed taken a side in this war. It has clearly sided with Russia. Chinese President Xi told President Joe Biden during a recent meeting that it was the United States that escalated the situation. He told Mr. Biden of a phrase from a Song Dynasty Buddhist teaching, which made his country’s position clear who’s to blame: “Let he who tied the bell on the tiger take it off.”

One does not have to be a rocket scientist to understand that Xi stands firmly with Putin and sides with Russia’s invasion. He has stated on the world stage that China and Russia are allies in the world. Why can’t our leaders understand this?