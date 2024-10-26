LETTER: Christians and Donald Trump

Victor Joecks has missed the point in his Sunday column, “Why Christians should vote for Trump.” I am afraid his deeply held views on abortion have blinded him to the level of dissatisfaction the voting public feels toward the Democratic/Republican political cabal (DRPC, for short). Both parties have lost the plot as to what it takes to properly govern this republic and its constituent states. This is more fundamental than any narrow issue such as abortion, guns or immigration.

Since the mid-2000s, we have been asked to vote for increasing numbers of clearly unelectable candidates, most spouting ever-more extreme positions. Our breaking point has been reached, and this is known to the DRPC by their repeated visits to our front doors and the TV ads that try to blackmail us into voting. Also, look at the panic the DRPC is having over Question 3 on this year’s ballot. It threatens the power brokers in both major parties. Good, because the country cannot afford to have them continue the stupidity heaped upon us for the past 20 years.

Mr Joecks needs to step back and understand the full depth of the disgust felt by so many voters toward the current two-party cabal. For him to pop up now and say that a group has to vote in a particular way under the present circumstances just makes him look like a shill for those in the major parties who dread change.