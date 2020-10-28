55°F
Letters

LETTER: Chuck Schumer shows us what one-party rule would look like

Howard Claeson Las Vegas
October 27, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Chuck Schumer has stated that “all options are on the table” if the Democrats gain control of the White House and Congress. This could mean packing the Supreme Court, eliminating the filibuster and adding two states to increase the number of Democratic senators, thus making way for a possible one-party rule.

In watching the latest Judiciary hearing on the Amy Comey Barrett confirmation, the Democrats — through their self-imposed boycott — gave us a preview of a one-party rule. They forced the Republican senators to move on without any objection. This is not the type of government anyone should want. The Republicans don’t want it, and it seems ironic the Democrats would give them the opportunity to show what governing by the Democrats could look like.

