64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Letters

LETTER: Circa opening a super-spreader event?

Dana Rideout North Las Vegas
October 31, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Is Las Vegas an enabler of the coronavirus? Is Las Vegas a facilitator of the coronavirus? To put it mildly, gatherings such as the opening of the Circa Resort and Casino appear to be in violation of the health safety measures orders put in place by Gov. Steve Sisolak. Seeing the media coverage showing hundreds of people waiting to enter the new resort, and knowing there are hundreds inside, there is no doubt at least one person will have the coronavirus. It takes one just one to spread the virus to infect many.

Las Vegas is a town that relies on the odds — odds in favor of the house. In this case, the house would lay the odds. It’s a sure bet. Sadly, it’s a bet against the house. If violations of health and safety measures continue, the house won’t be around to collect.

MOST READ
1
Second round of Lost Wages Assistance to begin next week
Second round of Lost Wages Assistance to begin next week
2
Baby among 9 people killed in violent week in Las Vegas Valley
Baby among 9 people killed in violent week in Las Vegas Valley
3
6 trick-or-treating options in Las Vegas, Henderson
6 trick-or-treating options in Las Vegas, Henderson
4
Stretch along Las Vegas Boulevard soon to be apartment complex
Stretch along Las Vegas Boulevard soon to be apartment complex
5
$251K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$251K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST