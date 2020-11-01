LETTER: Circa opening a super-spreader event?

People get their temperature taken outside Circa while waiting to enter the resort for the first time during its official opening night on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Is Las Vegas an enabler of the coronavirus? Is Las Vegas a facilitator of the coronavirus? To put it mildly, gatherings such as the opening of the Circa Resort and Casino appear to be in violation of the health safety measures orders put in place by Gov. Steve Sisolak. Seeing the media coverage showing hundreds of people waiting to enter the new resort, and knowing there are hundreds inside, there is no doubt at least one person will have the coronavirus. It takes one just one to spread the virus to infect many.

Las Vegas is a town that relies on the odds — odds in favor of the house. In this case, the house would lay the odds. It’s a sure bet. Sadly, it’s a bet against the house. If violations of health and safety measures continue, the house won’t be around to collect.