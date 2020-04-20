68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Citizens will determine when states ‘open’ again

Robert Hirst Las Vegas
April 19, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

The discussion of presidential power versus the governors when it comes to lifting the shutdown is irrelevant. If President Donald Trump decrees that parts of the United States should open, the governors will comply. Compliance will not be based on presidential direction, but rather driven by the citizens of that state. Those governors want to get re-elected. Do the math.

Protests are already boiling up, and May 1 may be the shut-in tipping point. Peaceful civil disobedience used to be blocking freeways or standing on the steps of a courthouse. In Nevada, that may now take the form of going to a park, playing golf or having a barbecue.

Data already tells us we should open up. Our state seems to be going in the opposite direction.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Strip to come back with differences, analysts say
Las Vegas Strip to come back with differences, analysts say
2
Reopened Wynn Resorts will have thermal cameras, masks, CEO says
Reopened Wynn Resorts will have thermal cameras, masks, CEO says
3
More than 500 in Reopen Nevada protest business closures
More than 500 in Reopen Nevada protest business closures
4
Betting on the future: What Macao’s experience can teach Las Vegas
Betting on the future: What Macao’s experience can teach Las Vegas
5
Trump says he’s ‘OK’ with Sisolak’s shutdown order for Nevada
Trump says he’s ‘OK’ with Sisolak’s shutdown order for Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Alan Diaz
LETTER: Virus highlights the importance of U.S. manufacturing
Ian Gecker Las Vegas

Hats off to Victor Davis Hanson and his April 12 column, “Is America a roaring giant or crying baby?” He is spot on in advocating for the return of strategic industries such as pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, rare earth materials, military and communications technology, etc. from the avowed enemies of America.