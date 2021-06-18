104°F
Letters

LETTER: City of Las Vegas wants to open a charter school

Jerry Fink Las Vegas
June 17, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Las Vegas City Hall. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Hall. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

So the city of Las Vegas wants to open its own charter school (Monday Review-Journal)? To what end? To create another dysfunctional bureaucracy?

After more than three decades, I’ve learned that little gets done right when it comes to the bloated bureaucracy unless it helps a politician. Forget about getting the “trains running on time.” They can’t seem to hire folks who synchronize two traffic signals. And, that contributes to much of the frustration and “road rage” we see on our roadways.

Let charter schools remain out of the purview of the politicians. We’ve seen what they’ve done to our public schools.

