Letters

LETTER: City wasting money on Badlands dispute

Al Garth Las Vegas
August 18, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The brain trust known as the Las Vegas City Council now has us on the hook for up to $240 million thanks to the illegal taking of private property, formerly known as the Badlands Golf Course. Who are they representing that allows them to put us on the hook for such amounts? Certainly not us, the citizens of Las Vegas.

They should settle now before it reaches $300 million. Just think what the city could do with $240 million.

Lastly, let me say that anyone who votes these people back into office deserves what they get. With the exception of Victoria Seaman, they all need to go. She is the only level head on the council and has been pushing for them to settle for a long time.

THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Seven DUIs and still gets a deal
Ken Christian Boulder City

So Marion Reyes after seven DUI arrests still does not qualify for the maximum sentence. I wonder what it takes.

