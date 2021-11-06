LETTER: Civilization is staring into the abyss

Climate change activists demonstrate outside the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Your Oct. 29 Review Journal editorial minimizing the economic and human risks of climate change is a retread of easily debunked denialism. You cite the work of Bjorn Lomborg, president of the Copenhagen Consensus, but fail to mention that his organization is funded by the Koch brothers and other dark money. The IRS deemed the Copenhagen Consensus a “shell” charity, and Mr. Lomborg has funneled himself a high six-figure salary as founder and CEO.

In truth, the economic and human costs of climate change dwarf the proposed funding to address the problem. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, U.S. spending on climate-fueled fires, floods and storms has already topped $100 billion in the first nine months of 2021, and such events have caused 538 deaths. Eighteen climate disaster events this year have had losses exceeding $1 billion, far outpacing the 40-year historical average. The August 2021 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report summarizes the strong consensus of scientists worldwide that human-caused climate effects are causing this surge in disasters.

We are staring into an abyss of massive threats to our civilization. We need to rapidly reduce fossil fuel use by at least 50 percent by 2030, which requires economy-wide change. A carbon tax with a carbon cashback dividend to protect citizens is economically feasible and effective. Pricing in the damage of fossil fuels is a big first step to unleashing American ingenuity toward a renewable economy and ending the decades of denialism delay. Inaction will produce escalating economic and societal disruptions.