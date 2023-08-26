92°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Civilized America

David Dandrea Henderson
August 25, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

We just watched Russia shoot down a plane to silence a political enemy. The Chinese just make political enemies disappear. Iran locks them away forever. North Korea uses public executions. Saudi Arabia seems to prefer poison. All are effective in silencing opposition.

In America we are more civilized. We just use the Department of Justice, the FBI and the IRS to silence the opposition. The government can send hundreds if not thousands of agents to attack a political opponent. In America the government can freeze bank accounts or force bankruptcy or — better yet — threaten a low-level employee who will say anything to make the government go away.

Take note that the most recognizable person in the history of the world, Donald Trump, with 24/7 government security, must post a bond of $250,000. Does anyone think Mr. Trump could sneak away to avoid prosecution? Is America a great place or what?

MOST READ
1
Raiders release former starter on offensive line
Raiders release former starter on offensive line
2
$950M investment involving Strip hotel revealed
$950M investment involving Strip hotel revealed
3
Josh McDaniels unsure how Raiders will handle new QB rule
Josh McDaniels unsure how Raiders will handle new QB rule
4
3 ousted at CCSD board meeting; teachers union protests outside
3 ousted at CCSD board meeting; teachers union protests outside
5
Get ready to pay for parking at 2 more Strip properties
Get ready to pay for parking at 2 more Strip properties
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Teachers complaining about low pay
Rudy Gibson Las Vegas

When did you last hear a state employee on the news complaining about low pay? I see teacher pay addressed about every two years.

More stories
Lawmaker was hired to lead nonprofit, weeks after voting to give it $250K in funds
Lawmaker was hired to lead nonprofit, weeks after voting to give it $250K in funds
Dangerous activity on rise at Lake Mead, officials say
Dangerous activity on rise at Lake Mead, officials say
Talk to your dog? Majority of Nevada canine owners do
Talk to your dog? Majority of Nevada canine owners do
Raiders mailbag: How soon could O’Connell become starting QB?
Raiders mailbag: How soon could O’Connell become starting QB?
Sharp bettors cause line move on Raiders-Cowboys preseason finale
Sharp bettors cause line move on Raiders-Cowboys preseason finale
‘Do not enter the park’: No timeline for Death Valley reopening
‘Do not enter the park’: No timeline for Death Valley reopening