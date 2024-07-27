LETTER: Civilized nation’s need firearms

Letter writer Alfred Dushman (“No need,” July 22 Review-Journal), states there is no need for a rifle that shoots more than 100 yards, regarding the Trump assassination attempt. Fortunately, we had our own law enforcement sniper who took out the assassin. The Constitution allows us to have such weapons for our protection.

Mr Dushman implies that we are not civilized because we allow firearms. Actually, it is because we are civilized that we need to protect ourselves from those who would take our civility and our country, from us. If Mr. Dushman wants to go to another “civilized” country, he should try China, Russia, Venezuela, et al. Only dictatorships want their population unarmed.