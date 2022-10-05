LETTER: Clark County, city of Las Vegas living up to low expectations

Las Vegas City Hall (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thank you to Steve Sebelius and your editorial staff for reminding readers on Sunday how our elected officials and appointed bureaucrats know better than all of us (tongue firmly implanted in cheek).

The city of Las Vegas did a wonderful and mostly successful job of playing “hide the ball” concerning two combatants on the City Council, using common bureaucratic tricks such as requiring open record requests to outline which camera on which floor near which bathroom the reporter wanted to see. Failing that, it was “give us a check for several thousand dollars so we can review all the cameras.”

Then, in unrelated issue highlighting a similar abusive action toward citizens, our beloved county commissioners escaped out the back door to avoid answering questions about a lack of action by county bureaucrats.

Shameful and disgusting behavior by both political bodies.