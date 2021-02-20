49°F
Letters

LETTER: Clark County Commission changes airport name

Jeannie Hook Las Vegas
February 19, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
The Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Why should our county commissioners be given the right to decide that our airport’s name will be changed? Did Clark County residents vote for this? I read in the Review-Journal that two of our college presidents back the plan to change the name to Harry Reid International Airport. Do these two “scholarly” men have more say than the public who have been against this for the past four years?

During a pandemic this should not be a priority. The millions needed from donations to change the name could be better spent on worthy causes such as donating to Three Square to feed the homeless and unemployed Las Vegas. One dollar equals three meals. You do the math.

And if the airport name really must be changed, the commissioners should have taken the politics out of it and named it Las Vegas International Airport. Simple and nonpartisan.

