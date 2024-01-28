52°F
Letters

LETTER: Clark County commissioners enjoy the Grand Prix

Gary S. Rosenfeld Tampa, Florida
January 27, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
Construction crews hoist a barrier during a topping off ceremony for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix paddock building, on Thursday, April. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

If there is one thing politicians are good at is convincing people that you can pick up a turd by the clean end and not get dirty. The rehearsed narrative from the Clark County commissioners on their Formula 1 perk would make a literary scholar blush (Wednesday Review-Journal).

In accepting more than $10,000 in “educational” tickets to the F1 event, these dedicated civil servants now say they have a better understanding of how to woo the populace for next year’s event fiasco. If any of your readers believe these explanations, I still have some ocean-front property available in the Phoenix area.

This is just another entitlement bestowed on the powers-that-be to ensure a smooth permit application next year. Maybe they could donate that amount of money to the business owners most affected by the F1 debacle that occurred.

