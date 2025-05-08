LETTER: Clark County conflice of interest allegations

In response to your Sunday article, “Wife’s team gets contract”:

I have been a faculty member at UNLV since 1989. In that context, in separate venues (UNLV, professional associations) I have met at different times both Jimmy Floyd and Raquel Floyd, the subjects of the article. As professionals, I have known both of them for more than 20 years.

Mr. Floyd was an undergraduate student in many of my classes at UNLV, wherein he was always a top student. Ms. Floyd also attended certain professional certification classes we held at UNLV. In the past two years, at separate events, I was an attendee as each of them conducted professional presentations.

In addition, Ms. Floyd’s firm has hired some of our UNLV undergraduates and graduate students in professional positions. From past associations, I know a few of the key people at Ms. Floyd’s firm. Ms. Floyd in the past was a part-time faculty member at UNLV.

In any of my contacts with them, both Mr. Floyd and Ms. Floyd have always been very ethical, conscientious and hard-working professionals. If I were hiring someone for construction management work, both of them would be at the top of any contact list.