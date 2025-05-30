LETTER: Clark County contracts and clear conflict
Where is the district attorney?
The Review-Journal previously exposed Clark County executive Jimmy Floyd’s murky practice of awarding his wife contract work, and he almost got away with it again. This time, the publicity probably helped put a halt to it (“New questions swirl around Clark County Public Works Department,” May 23). District Attorney Steve Wolfson should investigate. After Floyd was caught, this can’t just be business as usual and everybody goes back to their offices like nothing happened.