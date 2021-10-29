67°F
Letters

LETTER: Clark County draws the new lines

Lev Schneiderman Las Vegas
October 28, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Workers count ballots inside of the Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Redistricting is taking place in Clark County in accordance with the results of the 2020 census. The redistricting plan will create a second Hispanic-majority district, according to the Review-Journal.

When one asks a question regarding a certain group, in this case Hispanics, it should not be presumed that the inquirer is a racist or a bigot. The inquirer may just be a law-abiding American citizen concerned about a citizen’s representation in government. The question is: Did the 2020 census include undocumented Hispanics living in Clark County?

