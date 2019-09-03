LETTER: Clark County must do something about scofflaw truck drivers

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

I was told that the Metropolitan Police Department does not have a commercial enforcement division. That, in a nut shell, means trucks breaking the laws get away with ignoring weight limits, no-truck signs in residential neighborhoods, no-parking signs all over the valley and many other violations at taxpayer expense.

Maybe if the laws on the books were enforced, the money from tickets could be used for the school system and teacher raises. I see all kinds of truck drivers with overweight loads who disregard traffic and community laws multiple times a day.

Most residential streets can withstand a weight limit of only 6,000 pounds. Most of these semi-truck loads are well more than 50,000 pounds.

The damage to the streets is costing the taxpayer plenty in the end.