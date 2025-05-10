82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Clark County must get tough on DUI offenders

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Local drivers without license plates, registration
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Don’t feel sorry for UNLV professor who lost grants
(Getty Images)
LETTER: About Trump, Russia and the economy
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Much ado about a minor Las Vegas robbery
Randy Kornfield Henderson
May 9, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Enough is enough. DUI fatalities in Clark County, with rare exception, are so common that they receive two- or three-inch columns in Section B of the Review-Journal. There isn’t anyone who is unaware of the dangers and consequences of driving impaired. Unlike a person with bad intentions toward a specific person, a drunken or impaired person is a danger to everyone in a public open space.

It is time to eliminate misdemeanor DUI and replace all events as felonies with minimum mandatory prison sentences. Fatal actions should be charged as murder. In addition, any vehicle operated as such should be impounded as physical evidence of the crime and held until adjudication. At the conclusion of the case, there should be a civil hearing to forfeit the vehicle, with the burden of proof upon the owner to show no culpability in allowing or facilitating the offender access to the vehicle. Any driver of a vehicle with a revoked, suspended or canceled license should also lose the vehicle, as well as uninsured vehicles. Take action to make public safety safe.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Rules of the road
Ron Moers Henderson

Motorcyclists must pay extra special attention.

MORE STORIES