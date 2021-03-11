46°F
Letters

LETTER: Clark County outlaws hunting contests

Elaine Cossairt Las Vegas
March 10, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(Associated Press file)

Our Clark County commissioners got it right when they voted 7-0 to stop the slaughter of wildlife contests in Clark County. We can hope only that our state Wildlife Commission will follow suit and stop these unnecessary killings of our wildlife. It’s been happening here for far too many years and now needs to be banned.

