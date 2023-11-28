46°F
Letters

LETTER: Clark County pedestrian bridge ordinance is ridiculous

Jon Williams Las Vegas
November 27, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
I see that Clark County will consider an ordinance banning people from stopping on pedestrian overpasses on the Strip. Maybe our commissioners could create a new agency devoted to keeping the tourists moving. They could call it the Bridge Troll Brigade or BTB and pay for them with $300 citations. The new trolls could have sheepdogs that would nip the tourists on their heels or butts and maybe use cattle prods for the slowest.

Lastly, any disabled or older people who need to take a breather after climbing those stairs could be fitted with four-way flashers and slow-moving vehicle signs, but they would be barred from taking any pictures or otherwise having any kind of a joyful experience.

I long for the days when the people of Clark County had adult leadership.

