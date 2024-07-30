LETTER: Clark County School Board asleep at the switch

I would urge the FBI’s Public Corruption Division to take a hard look at such lack of oversight and supervision by this publicly elected body.

In regard to Jesus Jara providing perks to his team as he stepped down as superintendent of the Clark County School District: Are you kidding me? As a member of the district school board of directors in a small, rural Maine community in the 1980s, I and the other board members were responsible for the financial status, position and activities of the school district. Across the country, as districts increase in size, that responsibility increases commensurately.

For members of the fifth-largest school district in the United States to admit they were unaware of millions of dollars’ worth of benefit increases awarded senior personnel by an embittered, embattled superintendent is a most egregious example of public malpractice and negligence. With the millions of dollars of federal money poured into the Clark County schools system, I would urge the FBI’s Public Corruption Division to take a hard look at such lack of oversight and supervision by this publicly elected body.