LETTER: Clark County School Board asleep at the switch

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara talks to the Las Vegas Review-Journal during an interview at CCSD Administrative Center in Las Vegas on Jan. 8, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Jon Sias Henderson
July 29, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In regard to Jesus Jara providing perks to his team as he stepped down as superintendent of the Clark County School District: Are you kidding me? As a member of the district school board of directors in a small, rural Maine community in the 1980s, I and the other board members were responsible for the financial status, position and activities of the school district. Across the country, as districts increase in size, that responsibility increases commensurately.

For members of the fifth-largest school district in the United States to admit they were unaware of millions of dollars’ worth of benefit increases awarded senior personnel by an embittered, embattled superintendent is a most egregious example of public malpractice and negligence. With the millions of dollars of federal money poured into the Clark County schools system, I would urge the FBI’s Public Corruption Division to take a hard look at such lack of oversight and supervision by this publicly elected body.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
LETTER: Joe Biden’s rope-a-dope
Merritt Carlton Las Vegas

For the good of the country, Mr. Biden stepped aside. I pray history will show he pulled off the greatest “rope-a-dope” since Muhammad Ali’s 1974 defeat of George Foreman.

(Getty Images)
Do Democrats even care about kitchen table issues?
Suzanne Scannavino Las Vegas

I sometimes wonder if Democrats are living in the same country as I am. I don’t know how they are not concerned with the high cost of food, gasoline, mortgages, rent and retail items.

(AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
LETTER: Yes, there is a need for long-range guns
Brad Swart Henderson

Having grown up on a farm in the Midwest, the letter from Alfred Dushman questioning the “need” for a gun that can shoot greater than 100 yards left me scratching my head.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Joe Biden finally unites the country
Mike Morgan Las Vegas

It was heartwarming to see the media praise Joe Biden for his selfless act of withdrawing from the presidential campaign.

The Mirage in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csst ...
LETTER: The Mirage deserved better
Shawn Jenkins North Las Vegas

In a Vegas world of copycats, The Mirage was one of a kind. Truly a shame to close a gem.

