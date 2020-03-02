LETTER: Clark County School Board drops pre-meeting prayer

Clark County School District administration building at 5100 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I was appalled when I read recently in the Review-Journal that the Clark County School Board will no longer have a prayer at the beginning of board meetings. Every day, the liberals manage to sweep away one more aspect of our religious faith.

What amazes me is that the parents, teachers and at least some of the board members never uttered a word during this attack on our religious rights and allowed it to happen. This is how we got in the mess we are in today: We didn’t stand up.

We, as voters, have every right to demand that this action be reversed and that prayer be brought back to these board meetings. God knows the district needs prayers. Just take a quick look at the state of our school system. We need all the help we can get.