Letters

LETTER: Clark County School Board in Fairy Tale Land

Lynn Nelson Las Vegas
October 8, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Ve ...
Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

On a side note, the Clark County School Board has requested that all students in the district receive straight A’s through the remainder of the 2022-23 school year and plans to attach a $100 gift card to each child’s final report card. Students are not required to show any improvement or meet any criteria laid out by the district. This was decided during the closed-door fairy tale session held Wednesday just after the board extended Superintendent Jesus Jara’s contract, giving him a pay raise and deeming him highly effective.

Competent? No. Creative? Yes.

