LETTER: Clark County School Board, superintendent not doing students any favors

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

School Superintendent Jesus Jara and the Clark County School Board are missing the whole point of educating children. Their job is to teach kids the skills they’ll need to be solid, functioning human beings when they graduate.

Over the past weekend alone, I watched a woman being trained as a cashier at a local restaurant, and my heart broke. She honestly couldn’t count our change. I doubt she’ll still be working there the next time we go back.

Schools no longer teach cursive writing, and many children are simply unable to read a note written to them by their grandparents. Let’s stop kidding ourselves. The “anti-racist agenda” and lowering grading standards aren’t going to do one thing to help prepare children for their real lives. When it’s time for them to interview for a job and they’re unable to read, write or do even simple math such as making change, they’re not going to get hired. Employers aren’t going to be “understanding” and lower their standards. They’re going to hire the person who has the skills required to do the job.

Mr. Jara and the board aren’t doing Black, Hispanic or any other students any favors by lowering standards. They’re actually participating in the racist ideology of lowering expectations.