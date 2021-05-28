85°F
LETTER: Clark County School District degrading its diplomas

Walter Goldstein Henderson
May 27, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 
Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Kudos to Victor Joecks for his May 16 column about the lowering of grading standards at the Clark County School District. Kudos also to the three School Board members who voted not to renew Superintendent Jesus Jara for another term. A 4-3 vote to retain him proves incompetence.

There is a serious shortage of substitute teachers in the district. There is a shortage of qualified teachers and an estimated more than 1,500 teachers have left the district.

Dumbing things down for the kids is an outrage. District officials are turning out kids with baloney diplomas. What are they qualified to do? Technology demands intelligent, well-educated people — but not at this school district.

All of these people should be thrown out, as they are out of touch with the needs of education today. Shame on all of them.

