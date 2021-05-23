LETTER: Clark County School District grading scheme a disservice to students

Rather than even remotely attempting to ensure fair, proven procedures that will benefit students, the Clark County School District is instead trying to avoid responsibility for the effective use of all the money it has received.

I had to read Victor Joecks’ May 16 commentary on the school district’s new grading proposals twice to absorb it.

These adults should be exemplifying the rewards of hard work, self discipline and accountability for all the students in their care. Attending school is not just about learning the course work, but developing life skills that will help the students far into the future so they can be successful in their pursuits and be assets to their community.

It seems school district officials are getting lazy. It’s a shame their salaries can’t be tied to performance.