62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Clark County School District grading scheme a disservice to students

Annoula Wylderich Las Vegas
May 22, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 

I had to read Victor Joecks’ May 16 commentary on the school district’s new grading proposals twice to absorb it.

Rather than even remotely attempting to ensure fair, proven procedures that will benefit students, the Clark County School District is instead trying to avoid responsibility for the effective use of all the money it has received. Despite all the money thrown at the district, the outcome continues to be abysmal for the students, taxpayers and our community.

These adults should be exemplifying the rewards of hard work, self discipline and accountability for all the students in their care. Attending school is not just about learning the course work, but developing life skills that will help the students far into the future so they can be successful in their pursuits and be assets to their community.

It seems school district officials are getting lazy. It’s a shame their salaries can’t be tied to performance.

MOST READ
1
Premature nonuplets born in Morocco are fragile but stable
Premature nonuplets born in Morocco are fragile but stable
2
In surprise move, Raiders release DT David Irving
In surprise move, Raiders release DT David Irving
3
Henry Ruggs edged out by Chiefs star in charity race
Henry Ruggs edged out by Chiefs star in charity race
4
Poker author details problems with way card rooms are run
Poker author details problems with way card rooms are run
5
Gunfire exchanged between person, police in west Las Vegas Valley
Gunfire exchanged between person, police in west Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Donald Trump will run again for president?
Hank Schmidt Las Vegas

After his indictment, Mr. Trump and his cult flunkies and supporters will be finished. Mr. Trump will be in jail, cult-of-Trump politicians will be unelectable and his supporters left with no one for whom to vote.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto
LETTER: Trying to wake people up
Michael Eaton Pauls Valley, Oklahoma

Holding individuals responsible for their bad behavior

(Getty Images)
LETTER: The nutty woke lexicon comes to Congress
Donna Andress Las Vegas

So now we have “representatives” such as Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., requesting that Medicaid be expanded to include “birthing people.”

A note for 2-year-old Amari Nicholson, who was killed earlier in the month, near a balloon rele ...
LETTER: The tragedy of young Amari Nicholson
Julia Cichon Las Vegas

The tragic death of the toddler Amari Nicholson, and so many other similar tragedies, shows how too many women put up with abusive partners.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
LETTER: CDC’s new mask guidance opens up a can of worms
Jim Veltri Las Vegas

Are officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expecting us to trust that all people will be honest concerning whether they got the vaccine or not?