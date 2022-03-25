73°F
LETTER: Clark County School District handcuffs teachers on discipine

James Porter Las Vegas
March 24, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 

I have been involved in the Clark County School District as a contractor for more than 23 years and have observed the slow loss of teacher empowerment to discipline disruptive students.

When the current central administration came in, a decision was made to eliminate high school deans and behavior schools to integrate problem students into the general population to allow them to “learn” how to live in society. But this resulted in increased discipline issues in the general classrooms and fewer options for the professional staff to discipline students.

Currently there are no consequences for disruptive students. Police do a great job of dealing with criminal behavior, but are also limited by school administration as a result of a central administration philosophy about dealing with “misdemeanor” interactions of disruptive students. Please get the disruptive behavior out of the general classrooms.

