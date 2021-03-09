60°F
Letters

LETTER: Clark County School District has low public approval

Dennis O'Donnell Las Vegas
March 8, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Regarding your Friday article on your poll showing disapproval of the Clark County School District: Public schools are failing everywhere. Their unions are too strong because of lack of competition. Give parents 75 percent of the cost of public education, and let them choose private schools. You would see the system improve big time.

This country was built on competition. Why is the school system any different? As long as the private schools are accredited, let people choose any school — religious or otherwise. That would solve the problem.

