Letters

LETTER: Clark County School District is too large

David Holst Henderson
August 1, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Ve ...
Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I’m a retired teacher who taught 44 years, 26 in the Clark County School District. There were several superintendents during my tenure. In my opinion, none was effective. Why? The school district was too large.

How do you start reforming the district? First, divide it. Divide the district and have local control. Second, institute reforms such as proficiency tests like they once had as a requirement for high school graduation. On the elementary level enforce the Read By Three goals and provide smaller classes with more intense instruction for students who are behind.

Children can succeed in the this system. My two children graduated from district schools. Both are college graduates with successful, well-paying careers.

My daughter followed in my footsteps and taught in local elementary schools. After earning her master’s degree, she became an administrator. She got fed up with the school district and left last year knowing that nothing was going to change. She moved to another state and is an administrator. She works fewer days and makes more money. She is happy, feels she is appreciated, is accomplishing her goals and does not have to deal with the bureaucratic mess.

LETTER: Navigating the Formula 215
Joel Christensen Las Vegas

When I saw the ticket prices for the F1 race, I was disappointed that they were too high for me. But then I realized that I did not have to be disappointed because I get to participate in the Formula 215.

LETTER: What happens after the Ukraine war
Richard Augulis Las Vegas

Billions are now being spent to kill and destroy. How many more billions are to be spent to rebuild? Who will pay?

Russ Wilson splashes water on his face from a fountain in New York, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. T ...
LETTER: A tale of two temperature records
P. Steven Demchak Las Vegas

While I would never accuse the Review-Journal of intentionally biased reporting, guess which one gets all the attention?

