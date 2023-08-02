LETTER: Clark County School District is too large

Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I’m a retired teacher who taught 44 years, 26 in the Clark County School District. There were several superintendents during my tenure. In my opinion, none was effective. Why? The school district was too large.

How do you start reforming the district? First, divide it. Divide the district and have local control. Second, institute reforms such as proficiency tests like they once had as a requirement for high school graduation. On the elementary level enforce the Read By Three goals and provide smaller classes with more intense instruction for students who are behind.

Children can succeed in the this system. My two children graduated from district schools. Both are college graduates with successful, well-paying careers.

My daughter followed in my footsteps and taught in local elementary schools. After earning her master’s degree, she became an administrator. She got fed up with the school district and left last year knowing that nothing was going to change. She moved to another state and is an administrator. She works fewer days and makes more money. She is happy, feels she is appreciated, is accomplishing her goals and does not have to deal with the bureaucratic mess.