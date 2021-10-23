LETTER: Clark County School District job shortages and red tape

Clark County School Distict school bus (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @latina_ish

My brother applied for a bus driver position with the Clark County School District two weeks ago, and all he has received from them is an acknowledgment of receipt of application and resume and two requests to define himself as a male, female, bi, trans, etc. Why?

Semi-retired with a college degree and perfect driving record, he is interested in driving special-needs children because our nephew is severely autistic.

Why does it take more than two weeks to be called in for an interview? The district — with a chronic and longstanding shortage of teachers, bus drivers and other personnel — has a history of inefficiency and urgency in the Human Resources Department. I don’t believe that the problem is a lack of applicants. The problem is lack of leadership in HR to find solutions to cut through the bureaucratic red tape.