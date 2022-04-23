LETTER: Clark County School District needs to do more to keep guns off campus

Last month, a student at Desert Oasis High School was arrested after a gun was found in his possession. This comes after many fights occurring at the high school. Weapons and drugs are obviously prohibited on school property, yet they can easily be snuck onto campuses.

Superintendent Jesus Jara claims to care highly about the safety of students and the reduction of school violence. But where are those cares when it comes to gun control on campuses? Third World countries such as the Philippines have greater security measures than a supposed “advanced” nation like the United States. Las Vegas is a party city full of events that require bag checks and metal detectors. Surely it must not be too hard to redirect a small portion of money to acquire basic security for children.

I personally find it hard to believe that there are people who would rather risk a school shooting than give up their right to own a fatal weapon — weapons which, may I add, can easily fall into the wrong hands due to lax security measures, as well as parental neglect. Most school shooters acquire their guns from their homes. Parents should be responsible for school safety as well.