LETTER: Clark County School District puts lipstick on a pig

Clark County School Superintendent Jesus Jara. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Earlier this summer, the Clark County School Board adopted grading reforms. Supporters call it an “equitable” system for all students. The reforms will allow students to revise assignments and retake tests and eliminate some behavioral factors such as attendance and participation from grades.

Some have opposed the changes, saying they lower standards for students. Why would some say that? Oh, yeah, because that’s exactly what it would do.

But district Superintendent Jesus Jara applauds the reforms (Aug. 4 Review-Journal) saying that it is not about lowering the standards, it’s about “holding children accountable to demonstrate what they learn and know.” Uh, no it’s not. It’s teaching them that real world rules should not apply to them. The message being conveyed to students: Come to class when you want, turn in only the assignments that you feel like turning in and don’t worry about grades because we won’t.

I’ll tell you for whom this is not “equitable”: the achievers who do all the right things; those who study hard, prepare for tests and have a sense of accomplishment when a good grade is rewarded.

No wonder the Clark County School District is always near the bottom of the list for academic proficiency. It appears district officials won’t be happy until they hit dead last. Mr. Jara should be terminated. He’s leading our students into an abyss of failure.