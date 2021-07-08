105°F
LETTER: Clark County School District shouldn’t erode grading standards

Donna Andress Las Vegas
July 7, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As an old teacher’s daughter, I was thrilled to read Samuel’s Hwang’s Sunday letter to the editor on proposed changes to grading policies in the Clark County School District. Now we’ve heard it from the guy who is attending school and being graded. We must not dumb down our students’ education. Education is to help our students reach their potential and to be prepared for the world they will enter on graduation.

Employers these days complain about employees who cannot build a complete sentence or add figures. Set the bar higher. Let’s not do away with SAT tests. That’s a goal for students to claim. When the Clark County School District pays more attention to bathrooms than to the education of its students, there is a definite problem

