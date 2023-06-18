87°F
Letters

LETTER: Clark County School District spends thousands on nonsense

Lance Martin Las Vegas
June 17, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
The Clark County School District spent $270,000 to find out that they have problems (June 9 Review-Journal)? Seriously? That fact alone clearly says they have a huge problem. They have forgotten their purpose. Why wasn’t that money spent on students? How many books, supplies, teachers and core educational needs could that money have gone toward? Instead, district officials spent it to study themselves to see if they are competent. The answer to that question is self-evident.

