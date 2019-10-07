LETTER: Clark County School District students walk out to protest climate change

Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

As a concerned and caring parent and grandparent, I believe my generation should take responsibility for the harm we’ve done to the environment. We should follow the example of the courageous green eco-warrior Greta Thunberg and the other teenagers who walked out of their classrooms last month to support her. I have a suggestion.

No more busing to school. Have all students walk, bicycle or skateboard to class. This will also have an impact on the physical well-being of the students and address the childhood obesity problem many are facing. With the reduction of buses on the roadways, the savings could be used to increase teacher salaries, which will improve the district’s academic performance.

It’s now time for our youth to demonstrate their commitment toward a cleaner and healthier environment.

S.G. Foulds

Henderson