LETTER: Clark County School District, teachers play another game of cat and mouse

It’s been 15 months since my retirement from the Clark County School District. It could not have come at a better time.

The new superintendent and the School Board have never been so disconnected from the teachers, support staff and administration. But what really baffles parents, teachers and the general public: How could a district with so much financial potential continue to be ranked 49th out of 50 states in per-pupil spending?

After decades of broken promises and back pay for contracts that are sometimes a year to three years behind and consistently fall short in keeping up with the cost of living, teachers have finally had enough. Will the School Board and superintendent concede, once again, with a last-minute revelation of a pot of gold? Or has the game of cat-and-mouse finally run its course? The students will end up suffering the worst.

I fully support our classroom teachers for the professional and nurturing care they give each day to our most precious resource, our children. I have observed the miracle of learning, as teachers practice their craft with genuine care and love for their kids. Seeing small children light up a room with excitement and laughter is life-changing.

I hope a resolution will happen and a fair agreement with a realistic contract that pays teachers what they are worth is put in place.