LETTER: Clark County School District’s new grading proposals are the opposite of accountability

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Academics are an important part of developing students to become productive members of society so they may enjoy successful careers in whatever path chosen. Reading, writing and arithmetic, however, are just a part of what is taught in our schools. Skills such as responsibility and accountability for completing assignments on time, preparing for tests, working harder to improve a poor grade, being on time, being responsible for your actions and showing respect for administrators, teachers and fellow classmates are critical components of student development.

Sadly, the Clark County School District doesn’t see it that way. The Board of Trustees is set to debate radical changes to the district’s grading policies. These proposed guidelines include no grades below a 50, no accountability for behavior or nonacademic measures including late or missed assignments and the ability to retake tests over and over to receive a higher grade. Do parents see anything drastically wrong with this thinking? Shouldn’t the board be developing and implementing higher standards for academic achievement and excellence in the classroom?

In the working world, here’s the reality: If you habitually show up late and do not complete assignments, expect to have the opportunity to perform tasks over and over until you get them right and think you can retain your job and get paid, you are living in fantasyland.

If the Board of Trustees doesn’t dismiss these proposals, Clark County School District parents need to stand up in unison and demand that every trustee resign on the spot.