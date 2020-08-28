92°F
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Clark County school zones flashing, even though there are no children

Paul Bagley Las Vegas
August 27, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Here we go again. The Clark County School District is finding a way to waste taxpayer money even though schools are offering only distance learning — in other words, no students are at school.

Instead of cutting back on the district school police while students are not in school, they’ve decided to keep them all working by having school zones open. I guess they want to pick up some revenue by ticketing people who go through the school zones above the speed even though there are no students present.

Of course, the school police came up with an idea of upping truancy enforcement: Let’s look at the parks to find kids who are not at home and mark them truant. How does a school police officer know if the student finished his work?

The district could save some taxpayer money by simply reducing the school police while most of the campuses are empty.

