LETTER: Clark County schools teaching classes in Spanish

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

As a high school student, I suffered through four years of Latin. In retrospect, it was one of the most valuable classes I took in high school.

But on Monday, I read in disbelief (twice) the Review-Journal article about our already marginal school district expending valuable resources that could be used to raise the dismal English and mathematics proficiency to give grade-schoolers a smattering of Spanish language instruction. I want to know who authorized this ridiculous waste of money?