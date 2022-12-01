46°F
Letters

LETTER: Clark County schools teaching classes in Spanish

Ed Dornlas Las Vegas
November 30, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

As a high school student, I suffered through four years of Latin. In retrospect, it was one of the most valuable classes I took in high school.

But on Monday, I read in disbelief (twice) the Review-Journal article about our already marginal school district expending valuable resources that could be used to raise the dismal English and mathematics proficiency to give grade-schoolers a smattering of Spanish language instruction. I want to know who authorized this ridiculous waste of money?

