LETTER: Clark County street vendors whould obey the rules

In response to the street vendor controversy: I don’t understand why certain businesses should be exempt from the rules. If 10 people got ill and died from a street vendor, could the families sue the members of Make the Road Nevada? Also, the rules seem fair to me, as most other businesses adhere to them. The other businesses also have to pay various taxes and insurance to cover their employees and patrons. Clark County isn’t asking these vendors to do that, so the regulations seem more than fair.