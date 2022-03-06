LETTER: Clark County substitute teacher plan is a tragedy

I cannot believe that the Clark County School District is in such bad shape that we’re going to allow substitutes with only high school diplomas to teach our children (Tuesday Review-Journal). No wonder we rank 49th out of 50 states in education.

With all the supposed money flowing into the state from federal funds, why are we not looking to raise starting salaries and then recruit college graduates from other states? There is a reason no one wants to teach in Southern Nevada. The education administration needs to take a good long look at the reasons and prepare solutions. Our children will continue to suffer, and I suspect they already are. This is a real tragedy.