Letters

LETTER: Clark County Superintendent Jesus Jara wants it both ways

Helga Lott Las Vegas
February 5, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated February 5, 2020 - 10:08 pm

In response to your Sunday story, “Jara pushes for opportunity equity in CCSD”: Superintendent Jesus Jara can’t have it both ways. If he wants us to believe him in February, why did he terminate the principal of Clark High School, Antonio Real, in December? As far as I remember, this principal and his vice principal wanted exactly the same thing for all the students at his school.

LETTER: Public officials who think they’re above the law
Stephen R. Minagil Las Vegas

I am chagrined that our local elected officials still think they are above the law, even after Clark County Commission members went to jail for taking bribes.