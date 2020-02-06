LETTER: Clark County Superintendent Jesus Jara wants it both ways

Clark County School Superintendent Jesus Jara. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

In response to your Sunday story, “Jara pushes for opportunity equity in CCSD”: Superintendent Jesus Jara can’t have it both ways. If he wants us to believe him in February, why did he terminate the principal of Clark High School, Antonio Real, in December? As far as I remember, this principal and his vice principal wanted exactly the same thing for all the students at his school.