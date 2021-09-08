93°F
LETTER: Clark County teachers and a failed health insurance plan

Dennis Shinn Las Vegas
September 7, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)

Let me try to understand: The teachers health care fund run by and overseen by the teachers union is broke. This fund is run by the smartest people in the room — they are teachers of our children. A huge part of the fund has been provided by the taxpayer and, now that the fund can’t pay its bills, the teachers want the Clark County School District (the taxpayers) to put more money into it. Do you think if I lose money in the stock market that the teachers union will give me money to cover my losses?

