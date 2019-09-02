99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Clark County teachers and master’s degrees

Brandon Taylor Henderson
September 1, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to stories on the teacher dispute:

I keep hearing teachers say they deserve the step increases they were promised when they started their master’s program or the continuing ed curriculum. And I agree with them.

But their argument seems to be centered around being promised more money. A better argument would be that having attained a master’s degree or continuing ed, they are now better teachers and are providing a better education to students. I mean, that’s the real reason you got your master’s, right? It wasn’t just to get more money, was it?

Because if your only motivation was to get more money, then how much did you really get out of the master’s program?

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Al Hartmann/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP
LETTER: The climate change argument rages on
Dave Newton Las Vegas

There is reason for doubt that the incredibly complex process that produces our climate can be controlled by managing this one factor.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Searching for quiet in Las Vegas
By Ed Dornlas, Las Vegas

Las Vegas gets to work early, and quiet is best found at a ridiculously early hour of the morning.