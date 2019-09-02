LETTER: Clark County teachers and master’s degrees

In response to stories on the teacher dispute:

I keep hearing teachers say they deserve the step increases they were promised when they started their master’s program or the continuing ed curriculum. And I agree with them.

But their argument seems to be centered around being promised more money. A better argument would be that having attained a master’s degree or continuing ed, they are now better teachers and are providing a better education to students. I mean, that’s the real reason you got your master’s, right? It wasn’t just to get more money, was it?

Because if your only motivation was to get more money, then how much did you really get out of the master’s program?