LETTER: Clark County teachers complaining about their pay

Did they not know the deal when the signed up?

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cory Thompson’s Friday letter invited readers to provide answers regarding why, on his teacher’s salary, his life seems to be suffering from the despair of an old car, concern about money and the inability to go on a formal vacation.

Mr. Thompson should learn what he also should be teaching: Your decisions have consequences. Before you choose to become a teacher, you should do research to understand the expected salary, the benefits and the lifestyle — and weigh that along with having two months off every year.

Let’s reward the great teachers with pay for performance. That way, results have consequences. That should be another core principle we apply while teaching our children.

But eventually the Clark County teachers will get another raise and our children’s test scores and capabilities will continue to lag the entire nation. Many of those children who can’t do math or have reading deficiencies will grow up to be our teachers of the future.