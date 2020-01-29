50°F
Letters

LETTER: Clever Democrats move forward with impeachment

Ed Dornlas Las Vegas
January 28, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated January 28, 2020 - 9:09 pm

A Saturday letter writer felt that the Review-Journal has not given the impeachment proceedings proper front-page coverage. Maybe what should be on the front page is the story that clever Democrats have figured out how to keep voters from having the final word in presidential elections.

With control of the House, Democrats can have endless hearings to discover possible “ high crimes and misdemeanors.” Then they can settle on some questionable presidential action — or lack of action — and vote to impeach.

It’s a great plan and would probably work on a lesser president. But President Donald Trump will easily survive impeachment to prevail in November, when voters can choose their own president.

