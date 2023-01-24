LETTER: Climate fanatic Al Gore loses his cool

(The Associated Press)

Former Vice President and current climate change fanatic Al Gore had a meltdown at the World Economic Forum the other day. Mr. Gore was railing about all the carbon we spew into the air on a daily basis, how the ice caps are still melting, the seas are rising and that climate change is the reason for all the migrants coming here. Isn’t this the same guy who told us New York City would be under water by 2016?

The news then showed a picture of all the private jets the attendees to the forum flew in on. I also ask myself if the ice caps are melting and the seas are rising, why does every rich celebrity own beachfront property? What a bunch of outright hypocrites.