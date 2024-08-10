LETTER: Climate madness!

The Review-Journal reports that, for the first time ever, the average July temperature in Las Vegas exceeded 100 degrees. A record high of 120 was set on July 7, we had seven consecutive days of 115 or higher and the Clark County coroners office reports at least 63 heat-related deaths.

It is time to pull our heads out of the desert sand and address this existential threat to life on the planet.

Can it be a coincidence that at the same time we are sweltering, suffering, sweating and dying there are more electric cars than ever clogging our freeways and streets and taking the best parking places in our garages as they recharge their lithium batteries?

And it is not just the EVs. In 2024 there are more wind farms, solar panels and other sources of alternative energy operating in America than at any time in the history of our country. Fossil fuel production has been severely limited, gas stoves and gas home heating are on the chopping block. Many are abandoning gasoline-powered vehicles — not so much because of the coming government bans but because of prices at the pump that make electric bicycles seem a good idea.

Beyond this, lithium transporting trucks are crashing and closing the Interstate 15, and now the RJ reports that the proposed expansion of lithium mining is a threat to Nevada’s water.

We must face the inconvenient truth that the Green New Deal is an existential threat to the planet—- we must stop the madness. We must unplug and “drill, baby, drill.”

Or maybe humans aren’t in complete control of the climate.