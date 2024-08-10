95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Climate madness!

A person wipes sweat from their brow at Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park, Calif., J ...
A person wipes sweat from their brow at Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park, Calif., July 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ty ONeil, File)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Clark County School District should hire from within
Joe Lombardo. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
LETTER: Federal government owns too much Nevada land
A truck carrying lithium ion batteries burns along Interstate 15 near Barstow, California, on F ...
LETTER: Questions about the Interstate 15 mess
Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Ve ...
LETTER: School Board president owes the taxpayers better
P.S. Bovee Las Vegas
August 9, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

The Review-Journal reports that, for the first time ever, the average July temperature in Las Vegas exceeded 100 degrees. A record high of 120 was set on July 7, we had seven consecutive days of 115 or higher and the Clark County coroners office reports at least 63 heat-related deaths.

It is time to pull our heads out of the desert sand and address this existential threat to life on the planet.

Can it be a coincidence that at the same time we are sweltering, suffering, sweating and dying there are more electric cars than ever clogging our freeways and streets and taking the best parking places in our garages as they recharge their lithium batteries?

And it is not just the EVs. In 2024 there are more wind farms, solar panels and other sources of alternative energy operating in America than at any time in the history of our country. Fossil fuel production has been severely limited, gas stoves and gas home heating are on the chopping block. Many are abandoning gasoline-powered vehicles — not so much because of the coming government bans but because of prices at the pump that make electric bicycles seem a good idea.

Beyond this, lithium transporting trucks are crashing and closing the Interstate 15, and now the RJ reports that the proposed expansion of lithium mining is a threat to Nevada’s water.

We must face the inconvenient truth that the Green New Deal is an existential threat to the planet—- we must stop the madness. We must unplug and “drill, baby, drill.”

Or maybe humans aren’t in complete control of the climate.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Ve ...
LETTER: School Board president owes the taxpayers better
David Tulanian Henderson

I recall in previous stories Ms. Garcia Morales not responding when asked about Mr. Jara. I further recall that she was a chief supporter of the former superintendent.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: No justice for Jonathan Lewis
Brett Sears Las Vegas

According to Jonathan’s mother, a plea deal was never discussed with Jonathan’s family, and the family was told that the teens would be charged with murder.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
LETTER: Joe Biden is a good guy
Bret West Henderson

Joe Biden is a decent man and has been an effective president. I think history will judge him very positively.

President Joe Biden (The Associated Press)
LETTER: No Biden cover-up?
Harry Levy North Las Vegas

For four years, we were lied to by Ms. Harris and the Democratic Party about Mr Biden’s impairment.

A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Las ...
LETTER: Southwest ditches open seating
William Parkinson Las Vegas

My wife and I sincerely believe the new changes will make flying with Southwest so much better than it is now.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: Federal government owns too much Nevada land
recommend 2
LETTER: Getting ahead of ourselves on electric vehicles
recommend 3
LETTER: Large solar projects have costs
recommend 4
LETTER: The future of Las Vegas is hot
recommend 5
LETTER: California has the money to improve Interstate 15