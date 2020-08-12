LETTER: Cliven Bundy fought the law …

The recent decision by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vindicates rebel cowboy and rancher Cliven Bundy and his two sons on decades-old criminal charges, The Bundy family of Bunkerville has received justice and is cemented forever in the annals of American folklore heroes.

Federal prosecutors withheld evidence concerning the illegal placement of a camera on Mr. Bundy’s property. They also withheld information about the government’s use of “snipers” and several FBI investigate reports. The 9th Circuit refused to resurrect the criminal case stemming from the April 2014 standoff.

Cliven Bundy fought the corrupt Washington politicians and bureaucrats and won.