88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Cliven Bundy fought the law …

Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas
August 11, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

The recent decision by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vindicates rebel cowboy and rancher Cliven Bundy and his two sons on decades-old criminal charges, The Bundy family of Bunkerville has received justice and is cemented forever in the annals of American folklore heroes.

Federal prosecutors withheld evidence concerning the illegal placement of a camera on Mr. Bundy’s property. They also withheld information about the government’s use of “snipers” and several FBI investigate reports. The 9th Circuit refused to resurrect the criminal case stemming from the April 2014 standoff.

Cliven Bundy fought the corrupt Washington politicians and bureaucrats and won.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas man faces 4 counts of lewdness with minor
Las Vegas man faces 4 counts of lewdness with minor
2
CARTOON: A nation torn
CARTOON: A nation torn
3
Police release photos of suspect in attack on senior citizen
Police release photos of suspect in attack on senior citizen
4
Simon Cowell breaks back while testing electric bike in California
Simon Cowell breaks back while testing electric bike in California
5
Las Vegas company recalling 200K pounds of meat, poultry
Las Vegas company recalling 200K pounds of meat, poultry
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST