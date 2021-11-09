LETTER: Clocks moved back again

(Getty Images)

Maybe it is time for our elected representatives in Carson City and Washington to do something that would actually reflect the will of the people and end the idiocy of changing our clocks. There is little to no evidence of any energy saving brought on by the twice-a-year debacle of changing the clocks. I’ve never talked to anyone who approves of this obnoxious ritual that leaves Las Vegas in pitch dark by 4:30 p.m.

But, no, our elected representatives are too busy spending money we don’t have to actually do something that would improve the lives of the people.